Lucknow (UP), May 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the process of issuance of 'Family ID' cards in the state, according to a statement.

It said Family ID cards are being issued in the state with a resolve to connect at least one member of each family with employment. Of the 78,000 applications received so far, more than 33,000 have been approved, the statement added.

Also Read | India, China Review LAC Situation; Discuss Ways for Disengagement.

Each family is being issued a unique identity under the One Family-One Identity scheme, which will lead to the establishment of a live, comprehensive database of family units in the state, it said.

This database will be helpful in better management of beneficiary schemes, timely targeting, transparent operation and in providing the full benefit of the scheme to the eligible persons, besides simplification of government facilities for the general public, it added.

Also Read | German Strawberry Boycott Petition Sparks Anger in Spain.

Based on the integrated database obtained through Family IDs, families deprived of employment can be identified and proper employment opportunities can be made available to them on priority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)