New Delhi, May 31: The working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China Border affairs (WMCC) on Wednesday reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner.

The 27th meeting of the WMCC was attended by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the External Affairs Ministry, who led the Indian delegation. During the in-person meeting held in Delhi, both sides noted that restoration of peace and tranquility will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations. India-China Border Tensions: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Visits Forward Posts Along LAC in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

In order to achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the two sides agreed to hold the next (19th) round of senior commanders meeting at an early date. India-China LAC Clashes: US 'Closely Monitoring' Situation, Glad Both Countries Appeared to Have Disengaged in December 2022, Says State Department.

The two sides also agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels. The Chinese delegation was led by the director general of boundary and oceanic affairs in the department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

