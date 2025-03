Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed ongoing and proposed projects under the police department in a high-level meeting at his official residence here.

He directed the Home Department to ensure regular monitoring of ongoing projects and maintain quality standards and emphasised that field officers must be held accountable, an official statement read.

Adityanath also instructed authorities to expedite construction work by ensuring land availability for proposed projects, it read.

The state government plans to construct police commissionerate buildings in seven districts -- ?Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Prayagraj -- he said.

Besides residential and non-residential, police line buildings will be built in eight districts, including Hapur, Chandauli, Auraiya, Sambhal, Amroha, Shamli, Amethi, and Kasganj and the work should be expidited, he added.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress of the construction of residential and non-residential buildings for the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) women's battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun.

He further directed officials to identify suitable land in Jalaun, Balrampur, and Mirzapur for three new PAC women's battalions, according to the statement.

