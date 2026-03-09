Mumbai, March 9: iQOO has officially confirmed the key specifications of its upcoming iQOO Z11 smartphone during the company’s seventh-anniversary event in China. The announcement follows a series of technical leaks that suggest the device will focus on extreme battery longevity and high-end display performance for the mid-range market.

The smartphone is expected to be positioned as a performance-oriented mid-ranger, with pricing confirmed to fall between CNY 2,000 and CNY 3,000. This pricing strategy places the device in direct competition with upcoming releases from brands such as OnePlus, Honor, and Realme, all of whom are currently transitioning to ultra-high refresh rate display technology. iQOO Z11x Launch in India on March 12, 2026; Check Confirmed Specifications.

iQOO Z11 Specifications (Expected)

According to data shared by industry analyst Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Z11 will feature a 6.83-inch OLED LTPS flat display. While the manufacturer has already verified that the screen will support a 165Hz refresh rate, new details indicate the panel will offer 1.5K resolution. The device is also slated to include a high-performance chipset paired with a maximum configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The most significant hardware feature is a massive 9,020mAh battery, which marks a substantial increase in capacity compared to previous generations. To manage this high-capacity cell, the phone will support 90W fast charging. This combination aims to provide multi-day battery life without significantly compromising the charging duration required for a full cycle.

iQOO Z11 Release Date

Industry reports suggest the iQOO Z11 will be officially released in China by late March. While global availability remains unconfirmed, a device carrying the model number I2512 was recently identified on the SIRIM certification platform in Malaysia. This suggests a potential international launch, though it is currently unclear if the global hardware specifications will mirror the high-capacity battery found in the Chinese variant. Apple MacBook Ultra, New Foldable iPhone and Smart AirPods Launching This Year: Report.

The release coincides with a broader industry trend toward 165Hz displays. While iQOO and its competitors have already adopted this technology, Redmi is expected to follow suit in April with the launch of the K90 Ultra. The iQOO Z11 represents a significant push for the brand to capture the segment of the market prioritizing endurance and display fluidness

