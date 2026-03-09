London, March 9: A major fire in the heart of Glasgow crippled Scottish train services Monday as firefighters worked to douse the blaze that destroyed a four-story building near Scotland's busiest railway station. Glasgow Central Station was closed and all travel to, from and through the station was expected to be disrupted, National Rail said. There was no estimate when the station would reopen.

The fire broke out Sunday in a vape shop on Union Street, next to the station. It burned through the night and part of the building that dates back to 1851 collapsed. Jakarta Fire: 17 Dead As Blaze Erupts at 7-Storey Building in Indonesia (Watch Videos).

Glasgow Central Station Closed After Fire Breaks Out in Building in Scotland

🚨 UPDATE: Glasgow Central Station closed after city centre blaze More than 60 firefighters are battling a major fire on Union Street in Glasgow city centre, hours after the blaze was first reported on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building… pic.twitter.com/8I2ChQVHkM — Stef Spode (@StefSpodeUK) March 8, 2026

Overnight footage of the blaze showed the building and its dome-like roofing structure completely engulfed in flames. That section of roofing later appears to have collapsed. There were no reported casualties, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

