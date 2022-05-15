Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the Centre's initiatives to raise income of farmers have started yielding benefits to them and urged cultivators to adopt technology in farming to ensure higher productivity and better profit.

Addressing an agriculture conclave here, he expressed concern over the financial condition of growers in Odisha and said there are opportunities for them to increase their income.

"The government under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi is committed to increase the income of farmers. In the last eight years, the government has undertaken several initiatives, results of which are starting to pay off today," the PIB Odisha said quoting Tomar, in a Twitter post.

The minister's statement holds significance as Odisha stood at the second position from the bottom in a list of states in terms of farmers' income in the country, according to a survey conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO) in 2019.

Tomar advised farmers in the eastern state to adopt technology in farming to secure higher profits.

"Benefits to farmers don't come overnight as it takes time to get results. The central government implemented several schemes and initiatives in the last eight years and they have started paying dividends now," he said.

The minister said those farmers who use technology and diversify crops are getting benefits.

In Odisha, 24,000 hectares of land are dedicated to organic farming and its benefit will be discernible in the coming days, Tomar said.

In a bid to augment the farmers' financial condition, the minister said his ministry has been taking steps for implementation of the 'Digital Agriculture Mission' for which several mobile applications have been developed.

During the NDA rule at the Centre, the black marketing of urea fertiliser has ended and stress is being given on production of edible oil seeds and pulses, he said.

Minister of State for Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan said use of ethanol in petrol has been increased from just two per cent to 12 per cent due to initiatives of former Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As ethanol is produced from wheat, rice and corn, the farmers will ultimately benefit, he said, adding that the country will save foreign exchange.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General Trilochan Mohapatra emphasised on diversification of crops.

