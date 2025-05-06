New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Directing proactive steps to check any stampede-like situations in railway stations and trains, the Railways has asked all divisions to prepare an action plan based on a detailed list of upcoming events with an assessment of expected crowd size and their likely impact on railway operations.

Local festivals, fairs, recruitment examinations and sports events often result in overcrowding of stations and trains, leading to potential stampede-like situations. Hence, it is imperative to adopt a well-coordinated strategy, a recent written communication from the Railway Ministry said, cautioning all its 17 zonal heads.

After the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 16, 2025, which killed 18 passengers and injured many, the Ministry has taken several measures to prevent its recurrence.

In the latest move, it has urged all the zones to ask their divisions as a first step to mandatorily “prepare a detailed list of upcoming events with an assessment of expected crowd size and their likely impact on railway operations.”

“This proactive approach will help all departments and officers concerned remain well-informed and equipped to address operational challenges effectively,” said the Ministry's letter, dated May 1, 2025 and addressed to General Managers of all 17 zones.

It added, “Accordingly, divisions should be advised to direct Sr Divisional Commercial Managers (Sr DCMs) and Senior Divisional Security Commissioners (Sr DSCs) to jointly compile this list at least three weeks in advance on a continuous basis.”

The Ministry stated that, additionally, they must conduct a realistic assessment of expected crowd movement, its likely impact on the railway system, and potential disruptions to train operations.

“Such assessment should take into account key factors such as passenger origination and destination patterns, challenges faced during past events, and existing preparedness measures,” the letter said.

It further advised to develop a joint action plan in coordination with Operating, Commercial, Security and other relevant departments to effectively handle these scenarios.

“The action plan must encompass essential provisions such as designated holding areas for crowd management, the operation of special trains, deployment of additional security personnel, opening of supplementary ticket counters, ensuring effective ticket checking etc to prevent unauthorised persons from using the railway services, etc,” the Ministry said.

It asked all the GMs to issue necessary instructions to all concerned for immediate implementation, given the importance of these measures in ensuring smooth passenger movement and enhancing safety.

“Close monitoring, periodic reviews, and proactive coordination among departments will be essential in mitigating any disruptions and maintaining seamless railway operations during such high footfall events,” the Ministry said.

