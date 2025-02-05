Ranchi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Hemant Soren government on Wednesday said the state has received investment proposals to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore, having the potential of generating 15,000 jobs, during 'Advantage Jharkhand' programme held as part of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata.

Soren, along with his wife and MLA Kalpana, attended the eighth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Investors have come up with investment proposals to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore in Jharkhand during 'Advantage Jharkhand' programme convened under the aegis of BGBS. The proposals were placed before Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren", a release from the state government said.

The Chief Minister took to X to congratulate and extend thanks to Banerjee for organising the BGBS in a "grand manner" and "inviting us".

"I also heartily greet all the people from the industry who have come here from different parts of the country and the world. I feel this is a new beginning in the country where one state is moving forward along with other states to strengthen the foundation of the country."

In another post, he said, "Bengal and Jharkhand have a shared history, heritage and tradition. There are so many similarities between the two states that it becomes difficult to understand what is the difference between Jharkhand and Bengal. Jharkhand has a lot of potential in the areas of MSME, tourism, mining, solar, textiles etc. In the coming days, Jharkhand will make a meaningful effort to move forward with respected Mamata Didi to accelerate economic development in Eastern India."

