Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Anticipating heavy traffic congestion due to the ongoing Aero India show, the Kempegowda International Airport authority on Wednesday suggested passengers to take alternative routes to reach the airport timely.

In a post on 'X', the BLR Airport informed that heavy and slow-moving traffic is expected from Hebbal to Airport between February 12-14 due to ongoing Aero India Show.

Also Read | Samay Raina Breaks Silence on 'Vulgar Remarks' Controversy Surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, Says 'Have Deleted All Videos Related to India's Got Latent Show From YouTube'.

"Passengers are requested to plan ahead and consider using alternative routes as suggested by @blrcitytraffic (Bengaluru Traffic Police)."

"We appreciate your patience and understanding. Travellers heading to the airport between February 12 - 14 consider taking alternative routes from Bengaluru city to avoid heavy and slow-moving traffic on NH 44 due to Aero India show at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka," it added.

Also Read | RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result 2025 Declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)