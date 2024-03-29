Guwahati (Assam) [India], Match 29 (ANI): The Assam government on Friday extended the provisions of AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act) in four districts of Assam - Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar - for a further period of 6 months with effect from April 1, 2024.

The decision to extend it comes after the Assam police headquarters submitted a report to the government suggesting the imposition of "disturbed area" under AFSPA be extended beyond March 31, 2024.

The Assam police headquarters had submitted a report showing the improvement of Law and Order situation in the state of Assam barring one militant organization being active in 4 districts of Assam- Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar and offered views that the imposition of 'distributed area' under Armed Forces (Special powers) Act, 1958 may be continued in the above mentioned districts of Assam beyond March 31, 2024, according to the official statement of the Assam government.

The state government's home and political department submitted a proposal to this effect to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which, after due consideration, decided to maintain the 'status quo' regarding 'disturbed area' for an additional six-month period, reads the official statement.

In Assam, the AFSPA Act was last extended on October 1, 2023, for six months ending on March 31. During the last extension, the AFSPA was withdrawn from Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in three districts and the areas falling under the jurisdictions of three police stations in another district of Arunachal Pradesh for a period of six months, declaring them as 'disturbed areas' with effect from April 1, 2024.

The Ministry made the declaration through a notification, announcing Tirap, Changlang, and Longding among the three districts where AFSPA has been extended for the next six months.

In addition, the Government of India has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam.

The Central government also extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland, declaring them as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from April 1 this year.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, and enter or search premises without a warrant, along with some other actions. (ANI)

