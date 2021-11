Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): After the Cabinet reshuffle today, the Rajasthan government on Sunday evening appointed six MLAs as advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The six MLAs are Jitendra Singh, Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Sharma, Sanyam Lodha, Ramkesh Meena and Danish Abrar.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Kills 19-Year-Old Girl Before Ending His Life; Probe Launched.

In a much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 ministers-- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state-- were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet on Sunday afternoon.

The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan here.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'We Didn't Progress in 75 Years As Much as We Could Have'.

Eleven Cabinet ministers are Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat. Zahida Khan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudda and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as Ministers of State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)