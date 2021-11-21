Bengaluru, November 21: A 21-year-old youth allegedly killed his 19-year-old friend before ending his life in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The accused has been identified as Kishore Kumar. He allegedly stabbed D Sinchana to death. After killing the girl, Kumar died by suicide. He hanged himself from the ceiling of the house. Bengaluru Shocker: Scolded for Drinking on Duty, Guard Kills Flat Owner.

Kumar was a driver. The girl was a resident of Nisarga Layout in Jigani and was the only child of Doddaiah. Her father owned a hardware shop in Harapanahalli, Anekal, reported The Times of India. The accused worked as a driver with a godown in the same area. Sinchana was a first-year student studying in a private college on Bannerghatta Road.

At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at her house as her parent had gone out for some work. According to the TOI report, when Doddaiah and his wife returned home in the evening, they found their daughter dead with her throat slit while Kumar was hanging from the ceiling. After getting the information, the police reached the spot. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills 20-Year-Old Wife Over Suspicion of Infedility, Makes Up False Story Claiming Epilepsy as Reason of Death.

Reportedly, no suicide note was found. As per the police, when the incident took place, Sinchana was studying as textbooks, and a few notes were found near her body. The police are investigating all the angles of the case. The bodies were sent to postmortem.

