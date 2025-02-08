New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Outgoing Chief Minister and winning candidate from the Kalkaji assembly seat, Atishi, reached her residence on Saturday, where she was where she was greeted with a warm welcome from her supporters.

As she arrived, her supporters presented her with bouquets and shawls as tokens of appreciation.

Meanwhile, Atishi retained her Kalkaji assembly seat by a margin of 3,580 votes in the Delhi Assembly polls by defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. However, while acknowledging her individual victory, she conceded Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) overall defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against the BJP.

"I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against 'baahubal'. Hooliganism and voted for truth and honesty. I thank all those AAP workers who were threatened in the Kalkaji assembly... Hooliganism has been defeated today," Atishi told reporters.

Accepting the election results, she added, "We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the 'war' against the BJP," the 43-year-old said.

Atishi's victory stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics. The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats. (ANI)

