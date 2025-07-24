Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], July 24 (ANI): Adventure lovers will now have more places to visit in Sikkim with the state government deciding to open two more places - Doklam and Cho La - in the first week of September this year after central government's nod to allow civilians to visit identified battlefield locations along India's borders.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, C Subhakar Rao said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced battlefield tourism in January this year and around 30 places have been identified in the country of which three places are located in Sikkim.

"One is Nathu La. We have been using that place for many years...In addition to it, two more places have been identified. One is Doklam, second place is Cho La. We are planning to open the places in the first week of September," he said.

The senior official said that on pilot basis, the state government is planning to consider only 25 vehicles for Cho La and 25 vehicles for Doklam and 10-15 motorbikes each for the two places.

He said that required infrastructure will be ready at both places in about a month.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had in January this year launched the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan App, through which the people of the country can visit historical war zones easily and learn about them.

He had earlier said that promoting tourism in border areas is being given special emphasis by the government as it acts as a catalyst for the development of the region

Doklam had seen a two-month standoff between India and China, which ended in July 2017.

Doklam, also known as Donglang, is a plateau and valley region located at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China. It is a strategically important area, especially for India, as it is close to the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow land corridor connecting mainland India to its North-Eastern states. The region is a hotspot in South Asian geopolitics, reflecting India's commitment to regional security and China's expanding influence in contested territories.

The Doklam plateau, a strategically important area near the Siliguri Corridor, became a flashpoint in 2017 when China attempted to build a road in territory claimed by Bhutan. India, honouring its security agreement with Bhutan, intervened to safeguard its ally and protect its own strategic interests.

The Doklam standoff began in June 2017 when Indian troops stopped China's road construction in the disputed plateau at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China, , according to bharatrannbhoomidarshan.gov.in. For over two months, Indian and Chinese troops faced off in a tense but controlled standoff. India's firm stance and diplomatic efforts ensured that China halted its construction, preventing a change in the status quo and securing the region's stability.

The standoff reinforced India's resolve to protect its borders and allies against aggressive Chinese moves. While China continued to build infrastructure elsewhere, India strengthened its defences along the LAC and reaffirmed its commitment to Bhutan's sovereignty. The incident highlighted India's proactive approach to regional security and its ability to stand up to challenges. Doklam remains a symbol of India's determination to safeguard its strategic and territorial interests in the face of external aggression.

Cho La, a significant mountain pass, gained prominence during the 1967 Indo-China skirmishes, underscoring its strategic importance in the Sikkim-Tibet border region.

It enchants travelers with its serene alpine beauty, rugged terrain, and historical legacy. Nestled amidst towering snow-clad peaks, this high-altitude pass offers a unique blend of military history and natural splendor. With its tranquil surroundings and stories of valor, Cho La is a must-visit for history buffs, adventure enthusiasts, and nature lovers seeking to immerse themselves in its captivating landscapes and rich heritage, according to bharatrannbhoomidarshan.gov.in.

On 1 October 1967, a confrontation occurred at Cho La Pass between Indian and Chinese forces over territorial disputes. While China claimed Indian troops provoked the clash by crossing into their territory, Indian accounts assert that Chinese soldiers infiltrated the Sikkim side and challenged India's presence. The skirmish lasted a day, during which Indian forces decisively pushed back the Chinese, forcing a retreat of nearly three kilometers. This successful defense significantly bolstered Indian morale and strengthened their position in the region.

Located on the Old Silk Route, Nathu La Pass connects Sikkim to China's Tibet Autonomous Region (ANI)

