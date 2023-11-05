By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Creating their own rocket force, the Indian defence forces may be looking at the option of inducting medium-range ballistic missiles for use in conventional roles.

The defence forces in recent times have been given clearance to induct the Pralay ballistic missiles in significant numbers for being used in conventional roles in the rocket force being created by them.

"The forces are working towards developing a capability to strike at medium ranges using these ballistic missiles in non-nuclear conventional roles," sources in the security establishment said.

After the Pralay missiles, which can hit targets between 150-500 km strike ranges, the forces may be looking at the option of having ballistic missiles of further longer ranges such as ones which can target up to 1,500 kms in conventional roles only, they said.

The missiles could be in the medium range category and would be required to be highly mobile.Both China and Pakistan have already deployed ballistic missiles for tactical purposes, and the 'Pralay' missiles, developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), are poised for further enhancements in range as per military requirements.

The missiles for medium-range strike capability role may be from the existing inventory of missiles in the arsenal of the strategic forces. India has developed several versions of the medium to long range strike capable missiles including the Agni series of weapon systems.

As per the sources, the different forces will have these ballistic missiles in their inventory and once that process is over, they might form a separate force itself to use them in an integrated manner.

The defence forces have also got a major boost in the form of the enhanced range of BrahMos cruise missiles as their ranges have been increased significantly. A long-range test of the cruise missiles is also due to be held in the near future. (ANI)

