Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the first meeting of his council of ministers just after the completion of swearing-in-ceremony in Lucknow on Friday.

"Chief Minister has called the first meeting just after the searing-in-ceremony. A roadmap will be chalked out. It's clear that we received people's love and support. Electoral promises will be met," said newly inducted UP Cabinet Minister Jitin Prasad.

Prasad further said with this meeting BJP government will once again begin working on making UP the number one state.

"Prime message will be taken to every house. We'll begin working on our commitment to make UP the no.1 state," said Prasada.

Meanwhile, another Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya assured that the government will keep on working on the safety and security of women.

"People of Uttar Pradesh has made us ministers, we will keep on working for them. With full honesty, we will work for the betterment of women. They will get justice and they will be protected," said Maurya.

Meanwhile, others attendees to the swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow extended their greetings to the newly formed government and wished them luck.

"I congratulate to Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Minister and the entire cabinet. This victory has come because of the hard work done by every party worker starting from Booth level president to national president of the party," said SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State (Law and Justice).

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed confidence in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

"I congratulate Yogi Adityanath on becoming CM for the second time. PM himself was here to bless the new government. I am confident that under Yogi Adityanath's leadership state will reach new heights," said Thakur.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of the state by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)

