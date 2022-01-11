New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): After failing to elicit the desired response even after writing to the Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan government has approached the Centre to pursue Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to clear land permissions for the next phase of mining at Parsa East and Kente Basan (PEKB) Block, said sources.

"Due to shortage of domestic coal and rising prices of imported coal, Rajasthan wants to secure fuel for long term from the three blocks located in Chhattisgarh for its power generation assets," the source added.

According to sources, Rajasthan's additional chief secretary for energy Dr Subodh Agarwal on December 31 wrote to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Secretary RP Gupta for necessary clearances and land allocation for the extension of PEKB block from the Chhattisgarh government.

In the letter, Agarwal stressed that it is critical to get the 1136 hectare of land for PEKB Block from Chhattisgarh for the smooth operations of thermal units of state utility Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL).

Last month, the Forest Advisory Committee of the MoEFCC approved a proposal for the next phase of mining in the PEKB Block, as the coal reserve in the first phase is exhausted. However, Congress party veteran Ashok Gehlot has not yet received desired clearances from his young party colleague Bhupesh Baghel's Chhattisgarh government.

RRVUNL produces 15 million tonne of coal a year from the first phase of PEKB and the utility can double the production if it can also operationalise its two other blocks Parsa and Kente Extension in Chhattisgarh.

Uncertainty over the commencement of two blocks and operations of the producing blocks has clouded Rajasthan's power sector. Gehlot wrote at least two letters to Baghel requesting him to direct his officials to expedite various approvals for the development of two blocks and continued operations of PEKB Block for his state's fuel security. Rajasthan has invested Rs 40,000 crore in thermal units to be largely fueled by its three mines located in Chhattisgarh.

In early December, Gehlot wrote to Sonia Gandhi and stated, "This (inadvertent delays) might adversely reflect on the performance of Government of Rajasthan and create a precarious situation as both the States are governed by Congress. I would, therefore request you to kindly intervene and advise the Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh to arrange all requisite pending approvals in respect of 'Parsa' coal block early, enabling us to start mining activities at the earliest to avoid power crisis in the State in future."

Gehlot is perturbed with Baghel's lack of cooperation at a time when the locals are demanding the timely execution of Rajasthan's mining projects in their region.

In mid-November last year, locals from Surguja district requested Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey that some outsiders are misrepresenting them before the government and media while they want Rajasthan to go ahead with its ongoing and future mining projects in the region.

Subsequently, in December, locals around Rajasthan's coal blocks in Chhattisgarh also wrote to Rahul Gandhi to commence the much-delayed mining projects for their employment opportunities and long-awaited compensation.

Last month, Rajasthan increased the electricity tariff by 33 paisa per unit due to higher costs of coal and power purchase from the exchanges. Rajasthan consumes 14,000 MW of electricity and is struggling for adequate coal for its thermal projects. Rajasthan's energy-intensive industry is suffering on the account of coronavirus pandemic coupled with the higher electricity tariffs. (ANI)

