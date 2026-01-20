By Nishant Ketu

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in parliamentary proceedings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that attendance of Members of Parliament will now be recorded only when they are physically present inside the House at their designated seats. The new attendance rule will be effective from the upcoming Budget Session.

Birla gave this information during a brief interaction with media persons on the sidelines of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference.

Lok Sabha Speaker informed that the earlier provision that allowed members to mark their attendance from outside the House Chamber in the Parliament premises will be discontinued, underscoring the need of seriousness and discipline in legislative functioning.

Birla said that attendance will now be recorded only when members are seated inside the House.

The step is being taken to strengthen transparency and accountability. Also, no member can mark attendance after the House is adjourned, even if it's due to disruptions. The move is likely to encourage members to attend the House from the start of the proceedings every day.

The Speaker said that the decision has been taken to ensure that attendance accurately reflects active participation in House proceedings, rather than mere presence within the Parliament complex. By linking attendance to physical presence in the House, the initiative aims to encourage members to remain present during debates and discussions.

According to Birla, the designated consoles are already installed at every seat inside the Lok Sabha chamber. The reform is the part of a broader effort to modernise parliamentary procedures and improve the overall productivity of legislative sessions.

Lok Sabha Speaker also said that AI tools are being tested for use in Parliament and manual verification mechanisms have been put in place to address possible errors.

Real-time translation is being experimented for select meetings and in the coming months the facility will be functional. In addition, 24x7 research support services are being made available to provide legislators with timely access to research papers and reference material.

Birla also said that reduction in the number of sittings in Legislative Assemblies is also matter of concern. Efforts are being made to strengthen legislative institutions by enhancing their effectiveness, accountability and productivity. In this context, proposals regarding the minimum number of sitting days of Legislative Assemblies have been discussed earlier as well.

While the responsibility of conducting the House lies with the Speaker, the smooth functioning of the House ultimately depends on cooperation from the government and members.

The step concerning attendance has been welcomed by several members as a measure that reinforces the dignity of Parliament and will promote responsible legislative conduct.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 28 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

