India News | Agartala: CM Manik Saha Acknowledges Student Talent at Mega Quiz Competition

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the increasing talent among students in the state, as evidenced by their participation in the mega quiz competition organized by TripuraInfo.

Agency News ANI| Nov 13, 2023 11:32 PM IST
India News | Agartala: CM Manik Saha Acknowledges Student Talent at Mega Quiz Competition
Visual from the event. (Photo/ ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the increasing talent among students in the state, as evidenced by their participation in the mega quiz competition organized by TripuraInfo.

Saha made these remarks during his address at the event held at Agartala Town Hall on Sunday, read an official statement.

During the competition, the Chief Minister highlighted the perpetual nature of knowledge, stating, "There is no conclusion to knowledge. Knowledge is the greatest means of advancement."

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perspective, noting that talent will play a crucial role in governing the world in the future.

Saha emphasized that individuals with greater talent will contribute significantly to the progress of the country and the state.

Expressing his best wishes to the participating students, the Chief Minister encouraged them to strive for a bright future. He also extended hopes for the continued growth and prestige of the Mega Quiz.

Senior journalists Shekhar Dutta and Jayanta Debnath presented a cheque of Rs 10,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of TripuraInfo.com. (ANI)

