Imphal, November 13: As a preventive measure to curb the spread of harmful messages, photos and videos by anti-social elements, the Manipur government on Monday extended the ban on mobile internet service for another five days till November 18. Mobile internet was first banned in the entire state 195 days ago after the ethnic violence between broke out in Manipur on May 3. Since then the ban has been extended after every five days.

Manipur Commissioner (Home), T. Ranjit Singh, said in a notification on Monday that the3 Director General of Police has said that there are reports of exchange of fire between two communities in the fringe areas of five districts including Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal East and Imphal West.

Also, there are reports of public protests like total shutdown/bandh demanding the whereabouts of two missing youths, and abduction of four individuals by unknown armed criminals. Manipur Groups To Launch Stir If Government Fails To Locate Two Missing Teenage Boys.

“There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in Manipur,” Singh said in the notification.

It added: “There is an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services.”

Last week, the Manipur government had lifted the ban on mobile internet in four Naga tribal inhabited hill district headquarters, which have not been affected by the ethnic violence that has been going on in the state since May 3.

On a trial basis, internet ban was withdrawn in the district headquarters of Ukhrul, Senapati, Chandel and Tamenglong after the Manipur High Court on November 6 directed the state government to resume mobile internet services, on a trial basis, in all those district headquarters which have not been affected by the ethnic violence.

In view of the state government’s steps to resume mobile internet service in four hill district headquarters, the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) had announced on November 9 the withdrawal of the economic blockade from the highways.

The ANSAM in a statement had said that in view of the dire hardship faced by the general public in the midst of the ongoing conflict and following the assurance by the Convener of Naga Legislator Forum (NLF), Awangbow Newmai, to fulfil the two legitimate demands of the organisation, the emergency meeting of ANSAM has resolved to temporarily suspend the ongoing economic blockade. Newmai is also a minister in the BJP-led Manipur government. Meitei Extremist Organisations Including PLA, UNLF Declared ‘Unlawful’ Associations' for 5 Years by MHA Under UAPA.

After the situation largely normalised, internet ban was lifted on September 23, but it had to be imposed again on September 26 after hundreds of students clashed with security forces after images of the bodies of two missing students were circulated on social media.

