Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 17 (ANI): In a move to modernise one of Agartala's oldest and most unique vegetable markets, Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder on Wednesday visited Lake Chowmuhani Bazaar, renowned for its supply of special and rare varieties of vegetables.

Speaking to ANI, Mayor Dipak Majumder stated, "Today, I visited Lake Chowmuhani Market to assess the progress of ongoing development work. We aim to transform this historic market into a well-planned and beautiful space, ensuring all small-scale vendors can conduct their business with ease and dignity."

He emphasised that construction work is moving at a rapid pace and once completed, it will enhance both the efficiency and comfort of market operations.

Mayor Majumder also highlighted that the new infrastructure will include modern technological integrations to support smarter business management and improve the overall experience for both traders and consumers.

The initiative is part of a larger urban upgrade plan under AMC to promote sustainable market development and economic empowerment for local vendors.

Earlier on Tuesday, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced that the state government plans to establish a new fruit processing centre at Nalkata under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Addressing the Pineapple Festival at Geetanjali Auditorium in Kumarghat, Minister Nath emphasised the government's commitment to promoting pineapple cultivation and exports. He revealed that from 2018 to 2025, the state successfully exported 73.15 metric tonnes (MT) of pineapple to countries including Dubai, Oman, and Qatar.

"Our government declared the Queen pineapple as the state fruit. It already has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which prevents duplication. Our goal is to expand production and build a robust market for this organic product," said Nath. He added that events like the Pineapple Festival are instrumental in connecting farmers with national and international buyers. (ANI)

