New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha Monday witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches after an AAP member alleged the government was "misusing" investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.

The exchanges prompted House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to warn members against making unsubstantiated remarks that can tantamount to a breach of privilege.

During the Zero Hour, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged the government was misusing investigative agencies, claiming that in the past eight years the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted 3,000 raids on opposition leaders but only 23 people could be convicted.

This led members from the treasury benches to raise strong objections.

Intervening in the matter, Dhankhar said anything being spoken in the House has to be precise and with sanctity and ownership.

"We cannot allow any member to give out facts that are not substantiated and that constitute a very serious breach of privilege. I am very particular about it," he told the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar also said a newspaper report or an opinion by someone has no consequence, noting that only legally admissible documentation must be the premise of making an allegation in the House.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said members use information provided in replies to parliament questions, media reports, and also statements made by the prime minister outside the House.

Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the claim made in the House that 3,000 raids have been made on political people is "erroneous" and is without any substance.

Goyal said there is a special directive from the court that action should be taken against MPs and MLAs who are found to be culpable in economic or other offences.

Sanjay Singh also alleged that the government was not taking action against offenders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and the Reddy brothers, but has put (Shiv Sena MP) Sanjay Raut and (Delhi minister) Satyendar Jain in Jail.

He also said that probe agencies conducted raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP MP alleged that investigating agencies were not taking action against corrupt people "connected with you (ruling party)".

Dhankar said he would not allow the platform of Rajya Sabha to be used for making sweeping statements and asked members to make their points carefully.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also said that he would hold discussions on the issue with floor leaders of various parties as well as with leaders of smaller parties.

