Gurugram, December 12: Two bank accounts of YouTuber Namra Qadir, who was arrested for allegedly extorting a businessman after honey-trapping him, have been frozen, police said. The police have also seized an air conditioner, refrigerator and other items from her house. It is alleged that Qadir (22) had bought all these items with the extortion money, they said. Qadir is now in judicial custody after a four-day police remand.

"...we have frozen her two bank accounts. Along with this, household and other valuable items that she had bought with the extortion money have also been seized," Sector 50 police station SHO Rajesh Kumar said. Her husband Manish alias Virat Beniwal is still absconding. The police said they were conducting raids at places associated with him. YouTube Removes 1.7 Million Videos in India for Violating Community Guidelines.

"We are looking for her husband and he will be arrested soon," Kumar said.

Qadir, a Delhi-based YouTuber, was arrested on December 5 for allegedly extorting more than Rs 80 lakh from the owner of a private company owner after honey-trapping and threatening to implicate him in a rape case.

Qadir 922) has more than 617k subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Dinesh Yadav (21), a resident of Badshahpur, had lodged a complaint in August but the couple moved court for interim bail, police in Gurugram said. An FIR was registered against them at Sector 50 police station on November 26 after their interim bail was cancelled.

In his complaint Dinesh Yadav, who runs an advertising firm, said he got in touch with Qadir sometime ago and Beniwal was with her. He claimed that Qadir demanded Rs 2 lakh for promoting his company on her channel, and he paid the amount. After a few days, she expressed her liking for him and said she wanted to marry him. They became good friends, according to the complaint. 4 People Have Been Arrested for Extorting Money from Businessman.

"In August I along with Qadir and Manish went to a club to party. We booked a room there late at night. The next morning, when I woke up, Qadir asked me to handover my bank cards and (smart) watch. She threatened to implicate me in a rape case," the complainant said. After this, they extorted more than Rs 80 lakh and gift items from him, Dinesh said.

