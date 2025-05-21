Dharamshala (HP) May 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old Agniveer from Himachal Pradesh died in a landslide while he was on duty in the Drass sector of Kargil, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, Naveen Kumar (25) was serving with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and lost his life in a landslide on May 20.

The mortal remains of the deceased soldier are expected to reach his native Halun village in Thural Panchayat of Himachal's Kangra on Thursday, where his last rites will be conducted with full military honors, they said.

Vandana Kumari, Pradhan of Thural Panchayat, confirmed the incident and expressed her condolences. "We were informed by a soldier from the area. The whole village stands with the grieving family," she said.

Naveen Kumar had joined the Army two years ago through an open rally recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.

His father, Rajmal, also served the nation as a Havildar in the 13 JAK Rifles and passed away four years ago due to cancer.

According to family, Naveen had spoken to his mother over the phone on the morning of May 19, before the tragic incident occurred. He had last visited home in July 2024.

The news of his death was conveyed to the family on Tuesday evening by another soldier from the area.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have also expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of Agniveer Naveen Kumar.

In a statement, Sukhu offered his condolences and prayed for peace for the departed soul, along with strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

