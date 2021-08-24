Agra, Aug 23 (PTI) Two people were killed and 15 injured when the roof of a house caved in during a birthday party here on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at Dhandhupura locality in Taj Ganj area of Agra around 8.30 pm.

Also Read | Tevan, the Glittering Personality of the Next-Generation.

At the time of the incident, the cake was being cut and some guests were dancing.

According to District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, two people were killed and 15 received injuries.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Bangle Seller Under POCSO Act for Allegedly Touching 13-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately in Indore; 3 Held for Assaulting Him.

The rescue operation is going on and the injured were sent for treatment to various private hospitals and the government-run SN Medical College.

Ashish (20), one of the injured, told PTI that 30 people were present in the party at the time of the incident.

UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, "The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has instructed the district administration to carry out relief work.”

Instructions have also been issued to remove the debris and make available medical treatment facilities, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)