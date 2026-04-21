Mumbai, April 21: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Amravati s*x scandal, a 15-year-old survivor from Nagpur has come forward to record her statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Demonstrating resolve against social stigma, the teenager travelled 250 kilometers to the Paratwada police station in Amravati district on Saturday, April 18, to provide her testimony, reported Times of India. This move marks a potential turning point for the investigation, which has faced challenges in securing official complaints from identified victims.

While police, in coordination with social groups, have identified eight survivors following the interrogation of the key accused, Ayaan Ahmed (Ayaan Shaikh), many had previously refrained from coming forward, fearing social repercussions. The Nagpur teenager is believed to be the only survivor who was lured offline, having been befriended during the Urs of a revered Sufi saint. Amravati S*x Scandal: Mother of Another Survivor Comes Forward, Police Register 3rd FIR Naming Uzer Khan.

Amravati SP (Rural) Vishal Anand confirmed that the survivor is "healthy and mentally stable". Her statement was recorded by a team comprising female SIT members, led by Yavatmal police inspector Yasodhara Muneshwar, alongside female child protection officers.

Amravati S*x Scandal: Survivors Urged To Come Forward

Following a closed-door meeting with police officials, Maharashtra Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed the development, noting, "A 15-year-old survivor from Nagpur displayed courage to give her statement to police." Bawankule urged other survivors to come forward, offering government support and promising strict action against those involved. "We will ensure that no accused goes scot-free," he added. "We will trace them down from any corner of the country or abroad where they might have gone into hiding." Ayaan Shaikh Viral Video: How a Rift Between Friends Led to Ayan Ahmed’s Arrest and Blew the Lid off the Amravati S*x Scandal.

Probe Intensifies Into Ayan Ahmed Case

The FIR, which was registered suo motu on April 13, is now under review for the potential addition of further sections. Key accused Ayaan Ahmed, co-accused Uzer Khan, and six others have already been booked under the POCSO Act, the Information Technology Act (Sections 67 and 67(A)), and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The SIT continues its efforts to track down further leads. Beyond the primary case, investigators are actively examining whether there are additional survivors, noting that the accused frequently visited cafes, a flat in Amravati, and the Chikhaldara hill station in the company of several girls. Currently, seven individuals besides the main accused remain in custody in connection with the distribution of related videos on social media.

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