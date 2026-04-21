The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is conducting the high-stakes, Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today, April 21. The results of the same will be declared in a short while. As one of the most popular afternoon lotteries in the "Dear" series, the 1 PM draw (Dear Shine Tuesday) continues to draw significant participation from across the country. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today.

With tickets priced at an accessible INR 6, the Dear Shine Tuesday lottery remains a staple for those seeking a life-changing windfall through a government-regulated and transparent system. The Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw is renowned for its attractive multi-tier reward system. The primary highlight is the First Prize of INR 1 crore, awarded to a single lucky ticket holder. In addition to the grand jackpot, the lottery offers several prizes to multiple players taking part in the Nagaland lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of April 20, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here:

All Nagaland State Lottery draws, including the Dear Shine series (Dear Shine Tuesday), are held at the P.R. Hill Junction in Kohima. The process is conducted under strict government supervision to ensure fairness and authenticity. The Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw is part of a daily 1 PM cycle that includes other popular weekly editions like Dear Rise (Monday) and Dear Spark (Wednesday). Results of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday lottery are typically announced shortly after 1:00 PM and are made available on the official Nagaland Lotteries website and various authorised results portals, including Lottery Sambad.

Participants can also check the online telecast of the Nagaland lottery above to get the latest updates on the Dear Shine Tuesday lottery. Participants who find their ticket numbers on the winning list of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery are advised to keep their physical tickets intact and undamaged. According to official guidelines, winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the result declaration. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 21 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery include "Dear Shine Tuesday Result Today", "Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM", "Lottery Sambad 21.04.2026", "Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live", "Dear Shine Tuesday 1 PM Winning Number", "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result" and "Sambad Result". It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland where the Dear Shine Tuesday is being played today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).