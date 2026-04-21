The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues its high-octane run today, Tuesday, 21 April, with a crucial mid-table clash. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both teams enter this fixture with six points each, making this a pivotal encounter for their playoff aspirations. While Hyderabad currently occupies the fourth spot due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR), a victory for Delhi could see them leapfrog the hosts and break into the top four. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.
Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timings
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Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Match 31)
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Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
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Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026
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Time: 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
Form Guide and Points Table Standings
Heading into tonight’s game, the points table remains tightly contested. Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured three wins from their six matches, aided significantly by the explosive form of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: MI Register Win After Four Consecutive Defeats.
Upcoming IPL 2026 Fixtures
The league's schedule remains relentless as the tournament moves toward the end of April. Following tonight’s game in Hyderabad, the action shifts to Lucknow and Mumbai for several high-profile encounters.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|21 April
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|Hyderabad
|19:30
|22 April
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow
|19:30
|23 April
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|19:30
|24 April
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
|Bengaluru
|19:30
|25 April
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
|Delhi
|15:30
|25 April
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|19:30
Pitch and Conditions
The Hyderabad surface has historically favoured batters, with an average first-innings score of 164. However, the venue has seen extreme totals this season, including the record-breaking 286/6 posted by the Sunrisers earlier in the tournament. Clear weather is forecast for the evening, though dew is expected to play a factor during the second innings, potentially influencing the captain’s decision at the toss. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and available for digital streaming on JioHotstar.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).