The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues its high-octane run today, Tuesday, 21 April, with a crucial mid-table clash. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both teams enter this fixture with six points each, making this a pivotal encounter for their playoff aspirations. While Hyderabad currently occupies the fourth spot due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR), a victory for Delhi could see them leapfrog the hosts and break into the top four. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timings

The match is scheduled to begin at the standard evening slot. Fans can expect the toss to take place 30 minutes before the first ball.

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Match 31)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Form Guide and Points Table Standings

Heading into tonight’s game, the points table remains tightly contested. Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured three wins from their six matches, aided significantly by the explosive form of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: MI Register Win After Four Consecutive Defeats.

Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, have also recorded three wins but from only five games. Following a recent victory that halted a two-game losing streak, the Capitals are looking to capitalise on their game in hand to solidify their standing among the league leaders.

Upcoming IPL 2026 Fixtures

The league's schedule remains relentless as the tournament moves toward the end of April. Following tonight’s game in Hyderabad, the action shifts to Lucknow and Mumbai for several high-profile encounters.

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 21 April Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Hyderabad 19:30 22 April Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Lucknow 19:30 23 April Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 19:30 24 April Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 19:30 25 April Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Delhi 15:30 25 April Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 19:30

Pitch and Conditions

The Hyderabad surface has historically favoured batters, with an average first-innings score of 164. However, the venue has seen extreme totals this season, including the record-breaking 286/6 posted by the Sunrisers earlier in the tournament. Clear weather is forecast for the evening, though dew is expected to play a factor during the second innings, potentially influencing the captain’s decision at the toss. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and available for digital streaming on JioHotstar.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).