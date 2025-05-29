Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a statewide launch of the Agricultural Sankalp Campaign on Thursday, said that this developed agricultural resolution campaign would be an important initiative to promote self-reliance and indigenous farmers by increasing agricultural production.

He said that under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the farmers of the country used the time-consuming technology in agriculture, working in the direction of revolutionary change in agriculture by working in the united efforts of value addition, farm mechanism, natural farming is going to happen.

The campaign has been initiated by the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare of the Government of India, in collaboration with scientists of ICAR and agricultural science centers, and agricultural universities. It is being held across the country from May 7 to June 7, according to a release.

CM Patel started the campaign in Gujarat with Anand Krishi University.

Under this campaign, there has been widespread planning to reach more than 1.5 lakh farmers through 4 clusters of 5 talukas.

During this campaign, scientists, agricultural experts, agricultural department officials and local progressive farmers are visiting villages. During this visit, farmers will be given agricultural information about natural agriculture, modern and watercolor transformation, new modified seeds, nano fertilizers, the use of soil health cards as well as the use of fertilizers. In addition, farmers will also be informed about the farmers' benefit assistance schemes of the central and state government.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare of the State Government has intensified to cover more than three and a half lakh farmers under the campaign, with more than 3,000 farmers from the villages.

CM Patel described the campaign as an opportunity for the farmers of the state, adding that the use of nano urea and drone technology can be used in agriculture with the best use of modern technology and science by recognizing the demand for new inventions and science in the field of agriculture.

"If there is a political will of the farmer and agricultural sector and rural life, then what can be changed, PM Modi has proved by providing adequate water and Narmada water for irrigation. He also adopted an approach to the state government by giving the state government to all the understanding of which crops can be taken in their fields, how to get more cost by paying value editions," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said that agricultural benefits such as Soil Health Card, Lab to Land, Animal Health Fair have met Gujarat with visionary leadership and unique vision of Gujarat, as a result of all this, from 2001 to 2014, when the agricultural growth rate of Gujarat was only 3 percent, The growth rate was growing at double digits. The Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister's leadership and the army personnel of the country for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying that as the security of the country is handled with the army, the farmers provide the food security of the country.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the farmers of Gujarat will be at the forefront of this developed agricultural resolve campaign for developed India@2047.

The Chief Minister also distributed various assistance kits to the farmers on the beginning of the campaign.

Dr Manish Das Director of Indian Council Agriculture Research gave detailed information about the ICAR efforts to eliminate the challenges of farmers in the agriculture sector in his occasional address. In addition, he said that this department would provide a new dimension developed by this department to fulfill the vision of the Prime Minister's Lab to Land's vision to the farmers of the state. "Through this campaign, ICAR of the challenges of farmers in their farming attempts will be made by the scientists to reconcile," he said confidently.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice -Chancellor of Anand Agricultural University, KB Kathria said, "The developed agricultural resolution campaign is a campaign for mutual education for farmers and scientists." (ANI)

