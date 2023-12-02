New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Ahead of the counting of votes for four states tomorrow, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed AICC (All India Congress Committee) observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in four key states: Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

These appointments, made by the Congress President with immediate effect, underscore the party's commitment to strengthening its presence and ensuring the effective functioning of the CLPs in these regions.

For Rajasthan, the Congress has designated Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik, and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as AICC observers.

In Telangana, the responsibility falls upon DK Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan, and KJ George.

For Chhattisgarh, Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala, and Pritam Singh will serve as AICC observers.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party has entrusted the role to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chayan, Rajeev Shukla, and Chandrakanth Handore. (ANI)

