Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday attended the 'Ram Ratri' event in Ahmedabad to commemorate the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The event organised by Shri Vatsalya Charitable Trust began with the Chief Minister performing the aarti of Lord Shri Ram and seeking his blessings. The event featured folk music and other performances, enthusiastically celebrating the occasion.

During the event CM Bhupendra Patel also interacted with children dressed in Ram Sena attire, encouraging and boosting their enthusiasm, as per an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's office.

Taking to his social media account X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that events like e 'Ram Ratri' will be very useful in creating awareness among children and youth about the eternal values and religious life of India.

"It was a very joyful occasion to participate in the Ramratri program organised by the Shri Vatsalya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad to mark the completion of one year of Lord Shri Ramlala's enthronement in Ayodhya. Such programs will be very useful in creating awareness among children and youth about the eternal values and religious life of the land of India," CM Patel said on X.

"Shri Vatsalya Charitable Trust is widely recognized for its commitment to social upliftment, education, environmental awareness, and fostering innovation among the youth through various philanthropic initiatives," the release read.

The event was attended by Bipin Patel, Chairman of the Gujarat Pradesh Cooperation Cell; Nisarg Vyas, President of Vatsalya Charitable Trust; as well as other dignitaries, saints, spiritual leaders, and community members.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held on January 22, 2024, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. (ANI)

