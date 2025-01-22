Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed grief over the Jalgaon train accident, in which 12 people died and 6 others were injured on Wednesday. The minister directed the railways to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured.

Union Minister Vaishnaw collected information from the Railway board chief and other officials, according to information from Central Railways.

Also Read | Pickleball Rules and Regulations: How to Play? All You Need to Know About Sport As India Hosts 4th National Pickleball Tournament.

Earlier reports mentioned that 11 people died in the accident, however Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Reddy confirmed that one more person was confirmed dead, increasing the death toll to 12.

The passengers of the Pushpak Express had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train, and while outside, the Karnataka Express passed through the adjacent track, and several passengers were hit by the moving train.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Woman Missing in Telangana; Husband Claims To Have Killed, Boiled Body Parts.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims and covering all the medical expenses of the injured.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM posted a self-made video on his X account, while being at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Fadnavis to take to take stock of the situation. Shah also took to social media X and assured that the local administration was providing all possible help the injured people.

"The train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra is extremely sad. I spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard and got information about the accident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured," Shah's post read.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan also took to social media X and wrote that the death of the passengers was unfortunate.

"Extremely saddened to know about the unfortunate death of some passengers after they were hit by another train near Jalgaon. Convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured," the post read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in a train accident too.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while expressing sorrow over the loss of life and demanded strict action against anyone spreading rumours.

"We wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government and administration are requested to provide immediate and appropriate compensation to the victims and take strict l action against those guilty of spreading rumours. Congress leaders and workers should provide all possible help to the affected families in this hour of grief," he added.

The Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole blamed the union government for the increasing rail accidents in the country.

"If we notice, rail accidents in the country have increased since the Modi government has come. The Kavach system has also failed to work... Even though prices of rail tickets have increased, the cost of the lives of people has decreased? Till when will this go on? This is very unfortunate. If the Modi government keeps true to their words, then he should immediately resign...." he said.

A helpline number and an emergency booth was also set up by the railways in the Lucknow station to help people get up to date information.

"We have issued a helpline number. An emergency booth has been put up at Lucknow Junction where people can get information. What exactly happened or who spread the rumour will be known only after the inquiry," the North Eastern Railway's Divisional Railway Manager told ANI.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Information & Publicity Department of Railway Board, Dilip Kumar mentioned that a few passengers had pulled an alarm and de-boarded the train and tried to cross the tracks.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "A few passengers pulled the alarm chain on Pushpak Express and deboarded the train. Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express was coming from the other side. We have received information of grievous injuries to a few passengers after getting hit by it. Several people had boarded the train from Bhusawal and one of them pulled the alarm chain. After that, they deboarded the train and either tried to cross the train in a wrong manner or were standing on the tracks. Due to this, they were hit by the train."

Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil while speaking to ANI giving details of the incident said that it occurred when the passengers of the Pushpak express jumped off the train after pulling the chain when a rumour of fire spread in the general coach and were hit by the incoming Karnataka Express. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)