New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Congress on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash, and said it joins the nation in expressing collective anguish and grief over the most unfortunate and shocking tragedy.

The opposition party expressed deepest condolences to all the families bereaved after Air India confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

"The Indian National Congress extends its deepest condolences to all the families bereaved and so devastatingly affected by the crash of AI-171 yesterday," Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said on X.

"We had hoped and prayed while awaiting confirmation of fatalities. The confirmation is grim news and the INC joins the nation in our collective anguish and grief over this most unfortunate and shocking tragedy," he said.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

“We regret to inform that of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities,” the airline said in a statement issued late Thursday.

It said the sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

