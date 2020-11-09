Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 44,106 after 183 more persons tested positive for the infection on Monday, said the Gujarat health department.

Two more COVID-19 patients died in the district, raising the total fatalities to 1,936, it said.

Also Read | Avyaan aka ‘Baby Muffler Man’ Turns 2: Arvind Kejriwal Wishes ‘Little Kejriwal’ On His Birthday.

The department said in a release that 184 patients were also discharged, pushing the number of recoveries in the district to 38,988.

While Ahmedabad city reported 160 recoveries and 169 new cases, the rural parts of the district recorded 24 recoveries and 14 fresh infections, the release said.

Also Read | Gurugram Launches Toll Free Number to Report Air Pollution Complaints.

The number of active cases remained the highest in the north-west zone at 443, followed by the south zone at 432.

The west zone accounted for 431 active cases, the third highest among the city's seven zones.

The central zone continued to have the lowest number of 280 active cases, said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in a release on Monday.

Bed occupancy rate in the city's 70 private hospitals requisitioned for treatment of COVID-19 patients stood at 68.7 per cent, with 1,407 beds occupied out of 2,047 available.

In isolation wards, 545 beds are occupied and 261 available, while in the high-dependency units, 553 beds are occupied and 207 available.

In ICUs with ventilators, 92 beds are occupied and 68 available, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association in its update.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)