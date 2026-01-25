New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the India AI Impact Summit scheduled to be held next month will highlight "India's progress and achievements" in the world of AI.

Addressing the nation during the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "The India AI Impact Summit is going to be held next month. Experts from across the world, especially those from the field of technology, will come to India for this summit. This summit will also highlight India's progress and achievements in the world of AI."

The summit, scheduled for February 2026, focuses on India's role in the global development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

The upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being hailed as a landmark event that will solidify India's position as a global leader in responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit is built around the three guiding pillars or 'Sutras' of People, Planet and Progress, with focused working groups or 'Chakras'. The discussions and outcomes from these groups are expected to influence AI policy, skilling strategies, and implementation across India and the Global South, the Ministry of Electronics & IT stated earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the 10th anniversary of the Startup India initiative, noting that the ecosystem has grown from under 500 startups in 2016 to over 200,000 recognised entities today.

Referring to a social media trend in which people are refreshing their memories of 2016, the Prime Minister said he, too, wished to share one such memory with the country. PM Modi recalled that a decade ago, an ambitious but crucial journey was initiated for the youth and the future of India -- the Startup India mission.

"Ten years ago, in January 2016, we started an ambitious journey. At that time, many could not even understand what it was," PM Modi said, adding that the true heroes of this journey are India's young innovators who stepped out of their comfort zones and created history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this year's first Mann Ki Baat address, touched upon a wide range of topics, including tomorrow's Republic Day celebrations, National Voters' Day, the cultural importance of bhajan and kirtan, and India's role in the AI Impact Summit. (ANI)

