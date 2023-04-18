Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday demanded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the speeches of Leader of of Opposition K Palaniswami be telecast live and Speaker M Appavu said the matter could be discussed and a decision may be taken after taking into consideration the technical aspects.

LOP Palaniswami said his speeches were not being broadcast live and what was spoken by the opposition AIADMK members during during zero hour and during discussions on Demand for Grants was also not streamed live. The former Chief Minister said the Ministers' reply to points made by his party MLAs were, however, being telecast but not the questions posed.

Speaker Appavu said the speeches of not only Opposition members, but also that of MLAs belonging to the ruling party could not be telecast live. Hence, he said the matter could be discussed in official forums such as the Business Advisory Committee and a decision may be taken after taking into consideration the technical aspects involved.

He urged the Opposition to stay back in House when the Ministers made their replies to discussions on demands for grants on their departments. Appavu said implementing live telecast (of all subjects listed for business) immediately is not possible and the matter needed to be discussed. What issues would be taken up by the Opposition during zero hour also needed to be known, the Speaker added.

AIADMK whip SP Velumani said the Leader of Opposition's speech should be telecast live. On them staging walkout/abstaining during Ministers' replies, Velumani said for the past about a week they have been doing so over the live telecast issue.

This was not something altogether new and the DMK too while in opposition had staged walkout/abstained from taking part in proceedings. Velumani urged that the issue of live telecast be resolved. Appavu said the matter was under consideration and opportunity would be provided to all Opposition leaders and not just the Leader of Opposition.

House proceedings like the Question hour are already being telecast live in social media and television channels.

