Mumbai, April 18: Muslims in India will observe the 26th of Roza of Ramzan today as the holy month of fasting nears its end. Tomorrow, members of the Muslim community will observe the 27th Roza, or the fast of Ramzan. Ramzan, or Ramadan as it is known began in India on March 24th after the crescent moon of Ramadan 1444 was not sighted on March 22nd evening. The holy month of Ramzan, which is being celebrated with much fervour and gaiety will culminate with the festival of Raman Eid 2023, or Eid al-Fitr 2023.

Besides Ramzan and Ramadan, the holy month of fasting is also known as Ramadhan or Ramathan among others. During the holy month of Ramzan, members of the Muslim community observe fast from morning to evening. During this period, they abstain from eating or drinking water and indulge in prayers. Muslim adults start their fast with Sehri in the morning and break their fast in the evening with Iftar. The timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset and vary from city to city.

Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 27th Roza on Wednesday, April 19. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 26th Roza of Ramzan on April 18 in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 19:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 27 05:03 AM 6:58 PM 19 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 19:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 27 04:29 AM 6:50 PM 19 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 19:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 27 04:17 AM 6:33 PM 19 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 19:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 27 04:41 AM 6:23 PM 19 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 19:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 27 04:42 AM 6:34 PM 19 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 19:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 27 03:55 AM 5:59 PM 19 April 2023

It is mandatory for all Mulsim adults to observe fast during Ramzan. Only those who are sick or traveling and pregnant women are exempted from observing the Roza or fast of Ramzan. Observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan is said to be one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. The other four pillars are Profession of Faith, Prayer, Alms, and Pilgrimage. The holy month of Ramzan also teaches members of the Muslim community to indulge in prayers, give alms, and help the poor and needy. Besides, fasting also teaches Muslim adults to refrain from violence, anger, and greed. Eid Al Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting Date: Oman To Search for Crescent of Shawwal Month on April 20.

We at LatestLY wish you a very happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2023 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).