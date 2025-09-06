Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Saturday relieved MLA KA Sengottaiyan from all the posts in the party with "immediate effect".

Sengottaiyan, who was the District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, has has been removed from the post.

Also Read | Muzaffarpur Shocker: MBBS Doctor Shoots Himself in Head Using Double-Barrelled Gun, Just Days After Failing His PG Examination.

"In the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Erode Suburban West District: Thiru. K.A. Sengottaiyan, M.L.A., who has been holding the responsibilities of District Organization Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, is hereby relieved of these responsibilities with effect from today," AIADMK said in an official communication.

Responding to the issue, Sengotaiyyan expressed happiness with the decision taken against him by AIADMK high command.

Also Read | Gold Kalash Worth INR 1 Crore Stolen From Red Fort: Gold, Diamond-Studded Jhari Missing During Religious Rituals; Suspect Identified (Watch Video).

The decision comes after AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami held a meeting for over an hour with seven senior party leaders and former ministers in a hotel in Dindigul, earlier today.

Former ministers Dindigul Srinivasan, Natham Viswanathan, K.P. Munusamy, S.P. Velumani, Kamaraj, O.S. Manian, and Vijayabaskar were among those who met Palaniswami.

Earlier on Friday, K A Sengottaiyan called for the induction of the expelled leaders, including V K Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and T T V Dhinakaran, into the party, arguing that it is necessary for the party to win election.

He said soon after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, senior leaders of the party met AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and asked for bringing back the leaders who left the party. But EPS did not heed the suggestion, he said.

"I am working to ensure a united AIADMK. Since 2016, the election results have not been in our favour. If we had an alliance with the BJP, we would have won 30 seats in the Parliament election," Sengottaiyan said in a press conference here.

"Despite whatever efforts we made, we could not achieve success and win. After we lost the election, we senior leaders met with EPS and offered our suggestions. EPS was not able to listen to and follow our suggestions," he added.

He said AIADMK can only win elections if it brings back the expelled leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)