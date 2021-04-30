Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) The AIADMK on Friday rejected the exit polls forecasting a victory for the DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu, saying the party would maintain its winning streak and repeat the success of the 2016 assembly elections.

Party coordinator and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in a joint statement, recalled a similar situation in 2016 when exit polls had been proved wrong.

All such polls back then did not indicate a victory for the AIADMK, the leaders said.

"There were rumors that the opposition party would form the government. But just hours after counting of votes began, the AIADMK's victory in 2016 was confirmed.

The AIADMK under J Jayalalithaa won with an absolute majority and formed the government then," they said.

Exit polls on Thursday forecast a tight contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress and BJP in the high-profile West Bengal assembly polls and put the saffron combine ahead in Assam, while projecting a win for the ruling Left alliance in Kerala and for the DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu.

The two leaders said the exit poll predictions for the state were nothing more than an attempt to discourage AIADMK members, paralyse its activities during counting of votes and deprive the party of its democratic duty.

The leaders said candidates and agents of AIADMK and allies should be vigilant during the counting.

"Everyone is aware that the DMK is capable of spreading rumors, creating confusion and indulging in violence. Report irregularities, if any, to the authorities," they urged.

The AIADMK candidates and chief agents should come out only after completion of the counting of votes, they said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)