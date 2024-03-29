Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami opened a new election office in Madurai on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Palaniswami said, "We are getting full support from people when our party goes for campaigning and coalition leaders are doing well... AIADMK alliance will win 40 constituencies. We have come out of the BJP alliance but Chief Minister Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are spreading slander that we are in illegal alliance with BJP. I didn't know why they talked like this..."

"AIADMK is not a party like DMK. We will be loyal to the parties that join our coalition," Palaniswami further said.

When asked about Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai contesting from Coimbatore constituency, he said, "Anyone can contest elections in this democratic country but the people will decide. He has filed his nomination papers because he is qualified."

Earlier on March 28, the nominations of 13 candidates passed the review to contest from Kanchipuram Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

The nominations of five parties, including the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Naam Tamilar party and eight independent candidates, were accepted by the election officer.

Kanchipuram district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan was appointed as the Election Officer for Kanchipuram.

Tamil Nadu will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote, and the CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI (M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat, and independents were elected to two seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

