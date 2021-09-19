Chandigarh [India], September 19 (ANI): A day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the top post in Punjab, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has proposed the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa for the chief ministerial post, said sources on Sunday.

"After discussion with the Punjab MLAs, AICC has proposed the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa for the post of CM, a meeting is going on at the residence of Rahul Gandhi with Ambika Soni in Delhi," sources said.

Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai, while addressing the media in Chandigarh, said all MLAs in Punjab have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for the Chief Ministerial post before Congress high command.

"He will become the Chief Minister," said Kotbhai.

Randhawa was the minister of Jail and Department Of Cooperation in Amarinder Singh's government.

Prior to Randhawa, sources said, Congress MP and senior leader Ambika Soni was offered the post of Punjab Chief Minister by the party high command, who refused to accept the offer.

A veteran Congress leader and a Gandhi loyalist, Soni has refused the offer citing health issues.

On Saturday, after Congress MLAs passed a resolution allowing Sonia Gandhi to name Captain Amarinder Singh's successor, sources have indicated that there is a possibility of appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers along with the Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sources close to Sidhu said, "Whatever name is agreed for the Chief Minister, it will be accompanied by two deputy Chief Ministers. However, the decisions of Deputy Chief Ministers will depend on who has been named as the Chief Minister."

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

