New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance the ecosystem of technical education and skill development across the country.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. More Ramulu, Member Secretary (I/C), AICTE, and Samita Luthra, Sr. GM, BSNL, in the esteemed presence of Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, along with senior officials from both organisations.

The collaboration leverages AICTE's role as India's apex body for technical education and BSNL's rich expertise as one of the country's oldest telecom service providers with nationwide presence and experience in Telecom, IT, Networking, and Management.

Together, the institutions aim to develop a future-ready workforce equipped with skills aligned to global industry demands.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, said, "Through this initiative, we aim to offer industry-relevant education and build a skilled talent pool to support India's growth in emerging domains such as Telecom, Next Gen Communications, 5G & 6G Mobile Services, and Cybersecurity. This collaboration will further strengthen the AICTE ecosystem by enhancing faculty capabilities and providing students with hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technologies."

Samita Luthra, Sr. GM, BSNL, underlined the need to align technical education with evolving industry requirements.

"This joint effort reflects our shared vision to make technical education more dynamic and industry-responsive. BSNL brings deep expertise in advanced skill development, while AICTE offers a vast academic network. Together, we will embed real-world competencies into academic programs, ensuring inclusive, scalable, and globally benchmarked education," Luthra said.

As per the MoU, AICTE and BSNL will collaborate on faculty development programmes, student training initiatives, institutional capacity building, research projects, and pilot programs. BSNL will serve as a training partner for AICTE-approved institutes, allowing faculty and students to access BSNL's infrastructure and facilities nationwide.

Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) will be conducted to upgrade teaching expertise in emerging technologies, while internships will prepare students to meet industry expectations and foster entrepreneurship. The partnership aims to create a win-win framework where academia and industry work in synergy to meet the skill requirements of the future economy.

This MoU marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry application, positioning India's technical education system at the forefront of global competitiveness. (ANI)

