New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) State-owned AIESL's aircraft technicians' union on Friday withdrew its call for strike after reaching a settlement regarding their grievances, including on salary revision and promotion.

The All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union (AIAMEU) that represents the Fixed Term Employment (FTE) staff of the AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) had called for a strike on April 23.

According to a communication on Friday, the union has decided to withdraw the strike call after settling with the management, various issues, including those related to salary and promotion.

AIESL management has agreed that the pay of technicians will be revised as per earlier terms and will be implemented at the earliest preferably this month. This will be subject to the execution and submission of new Service Level Agreement (SLA) by the employees concerned, as per the communication.

Among others, the communication said the career progression of the technician cadre will be implemented as per the approved norms within two months of the latest settlement, preferably by May 31.

AIESL has more than 5,000 staff.

The company provides base and line maintenance as well as overhaul of landing gear, avionics accessories and components, among others. It is under the AI Assets Holding Ltd after the disinvestment of Air India in 2022.

On April 9, the union, while calling for the strike, had urged the company to "engage in constructive dialogue and take immediate steps to address our grievances in good faith to avert the impending disruption to operations".

