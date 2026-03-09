New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing research in space medicine, the release said.

The MoU was signed between M Srinivas, Director (AIIMS), New Delhi, and Dinesh Kumar Singh, Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), ISRO.

The event brought together senior leadership from both institutions, including V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, as well as Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and students from AIIMS New Delhi.

According to the release, this collaboration establishes a cooperative framework for ground-based and space-based research in Space Medicine, covering areas such as human physiology, cardiovascular and autonomic regulation, musculoskeletal health in microgravity, microbiome and immunology, genomics and biomarkers, and behavioural health.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, noted, "This MoU will give us the escape velocity to venture together into the field of space medicine. Collaborative research between AIIMS and ISRO will benefit patients, the nation, and ultimately humankind. As India moves toward Viksit Bharat by 2047, we hope to emerge as a Vishwaguru in space medicine as well."

Addressing the gathering, Dr V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, highlighted the remarkable journey of India's space programme, from its early days, when rockets and equipment were transported using bicycles and bullock carts, to its present position as a global leader in space technology. He emphasised that collaborations with leading medical and research institutions such as AIIMS will play an important role in strengthening India's human spaceflight capabilities.

The programme also included an overview of AIIMS New Delhi's ongoing contributions to space medicine research, presented by Prof KK Deepak, former Head of the Department of Physiology. The ceremony was attended by Heads of Departments and faculty from across AIIMS New Delhi, as well as the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), AIIMS Student Association (ASA), and the Society of Young Scientists (SYS).

This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening India's capabilities in human spaceflight and biomedical research, contributing to the nation's scientific aspirations as India progresses toward its centenary in 2047 and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

The ceremony concluded with a visit by the ISRO Chairman to the Multidisciplinary Centre Block (MCB) at AIIMS New Delhi, followed by a group photograph and high tea. (ANI)

