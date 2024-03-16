New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Department of Surgical Disciplines and Department of Nephrology of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi in collaboration with ORBO performed the first dual kidney transplant of a 78-year-old lady on December 22, last year.

Additional Professor of Surgery AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Asuri Krishna who performed the surgery said that the donor was a 78-year-old lady who was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on December 19 with a severe head injury from falling a fall from stairs and was declared brain dead.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: State-Wise, Constituency-Wise List of Seats and Polling Dates.

When asked about the challenges she faced during the surgery Dr Asuri Krishna said that the major challenge was placing two kidneys on the patient's right side.

The challenge was that because of her extreme age (She was the second oldest organ donor at AIIMS, New Delhi) her single kidney would not have been sufficient for a patient on dialysis. We had to clamp the major artery and vein of the patient to join the 1st kidney and then place the second kidney below it. Therefore, a decision was taken to use both kidneys in a single recipient," she added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election.

Dr Krishna said that the recipient was a 51-year-old lady on dialysis.

She further asserted that the patient is doing well and all the doctors are monitoring her.

"The patient is doing well. She is off haemodialysis and her kidney is functioning normally. These patients require closer monitoring and have been doing well so far," Dr Krishna said.

The surgery was carried out on December 22, 2023, by the transplant team of surgery unit 4 Dr Asuri Krishna, Dr Sushant Soren and Professor V Seenu.

"Both the kidneys were placed on the right side of the recipient one on top of the other. The recipient had an uneventful recovery with both the kidneys performing well following the surgery," she added.

Dr Krishna further said that this one-of-a-kind surgery is a great example of using limited resources to bridge the huge demand and supply gap that exists for organs in India by using the organs from an elderly donor which usually would have been rejected. This was a collaborative effort between the department of surgical disciplines.

Department of Nephrology (Professor Dipankar Bhowmik and Professor Sandeep Mahajan) and ORBO ( professor ArtI Vij and transplant coordinators Balram). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)