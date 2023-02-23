By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Aiming to increase synergy and enhance research between AIIMS, ICMR, DHR, DBT and DST, a meeting has been planned on monthly basis, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas informed on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi: Ruckus in MCD House Delays Standing Committee Election; AAP and BJP Councillors Hurl Water Bottles on Each Other (Watch Video).

"AIIMS, New Delhi is running a multitude of research projects funded by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)/ DHR (Department of Health Research)/ DBT (Department of Biotechnology)/ DST (Department of Science & Technology)including many Centers of Excellence. Faculty from AIIMS have been at the forefront of many research objectives linked to National research priorities which is also the primary focus of apex biomedical research institutes of the country," the statement read.

The statement also mentioned in the memorandum that the purpose of organising meetings every month is to initiate research projects and address roadblocks.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reviews Nine Key Infrastructure Projects Across 13 States Worth Over Rs 41,500 Crore.

"The purpose of this interaction will be to brainstorm next-generation research initiatives, research proposals synchronous with national thrust areas, facilitate existing research projects, and address roadblocks which come in the implementation of research projects and funding issues," the statement read.

The statement further added, "With an aim of increasing synergy between AIlMS and organizations like ICMR, DST, DBT etc. for mutual collaboration, it is proposed that starting from March 2023, every second Saturday there will be an open house at AlIMS, which will be attended by the undersigned and representatives from ICMR, DST and DBT."

All faculty, scientists, research scholars, residents and students at AIlMS are invited to attend this Open House. This meeting will be scheduled at 2 PM every second Saturday of the month in Board room/Auditorium at AlIMS, New Delhi, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)