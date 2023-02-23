New Delhi, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the 41st edition of PRAGATI and reviewed nine key infrastructure projects spread across 13 states having cumulative worth of over Rs 41,500 crore.

The Prime Minister advised the concerned ministries and state governments to use the PM GatiShakti portal for planning of infrastructure projects. He insisted on expeditious resolution of land acquisition, utility shifting and other issues for timely completion of projects. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi To Showcase Tribal Culture on February 16.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on ensuring proper coordination between the Central government ministries and the state governments. At the meeting, nine key infrastructure projects were reviewed. Among the nine projects, three projects are of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, two of the Ministry of Railways and one project each of the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

These nine projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 41,50 crore and relate to 13 states, including Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi Hits Back at Opposition, Says ‘I Wear 140 Crore Indians’ Trust As Protective Shield, Lies Can’t Breach It’.

PRAGATI is the ICT based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation, involving the Centre and state governments. During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed 'Mission Amrit Sarovar', and undertook real-time view of Amrit Sarovar sites through drones in Kishanganj, Bihar, and Botad, Gujarat.

Modi advised all the concerned ministries and state governments to complete Amrit Sarovar work in mission mode before the onset of monsoon. The Prime Minister also emphasised on block level monitoring for timely completion of the target of 50,000 Amrit Sarovars under the scheme.

The idea of Mission Amrit Sarovar is working to rejuvenate water bodies all across the country, which will help conserve water for the future. Once the mission is complete, the expected increase in water holding capacity is going to be around 50 crore cubic metre, the estimated carbon sequestration will be about 32,000 tonnes per year and expected increase in ground water recharge will be over 22 million cubic metre.

