By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): AIIMS paramedical students have withdrawn their agitation and resumed normal work with immediate effect after their demands related to hostel accommodation and other issues were accepted.

A meeting was held on August 22 at 5:30 pm between students and office bearers of the Optometry Student Association under the Chairmanship of the Dean (Academics).

The Optometry students of AIIMS were on strike over several demands that have been approved like Hostel Accommodation, monetary compensation to the family of Abhishek, who had lost his life amd that show causes notice issued to the students be withdrawn. Attendance for the period of absence shall be compensated with extra working hours was another demand of the students.

The Optometry students Association initiated a relay hunger strike on August 13 after a student Abhishek Malviya passed away due to COVID and Swine flu. The students allegation was that an ambulance was denied to the student which led to his death. There were allegations that the student wasn't provided an ambulance because he wasn't the hostel resident.

Earlier, AIIMS Delhi also gave a statement saying," There has been a progressive increase in the number of students at AIIMS New Delhi and there is a severe shortage of hostels for all students. Students of BSc paramedical courses are not provided hostels at AIIMS since 2020. This is written in the prospectus for these courses and all students are fully aware of this provision at the time of applying for admission. This is also the case for many other institutions and other AIIMS.

This has been communicated to the students on many occasions through past meetings and their representations have also been forwarded to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There is provision for expansion of hostels for all students in the AIIMS masterplan." (ANI)

