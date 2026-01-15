Weather conditions across major Indian cities show a mix of winter chill and regional variations. Delhi is likely to witness dense morning fog with cold conditions, while daytime temperatures may remain slightly below normal. Mumbai will continue to experience warm and humid weather with clear skies and no rain expected. Chennai may see partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain in some areas. Bengaluru is expected to have pleasant weather with mild mornings and sunny afternoons. Hyderabad will remain dry with cool nights. Shimla is likely to stay cold with possible snowfall in nearby higher reaches. Kolkata will experience mild winter conditions with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Hyderabad Weather Update: Winter Chill to Intensify as IMD Forecasts 2-3 Degree Celsius Drop in Minimum Temperatures Across Telangana.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 15

Delhi Weather Today, January 15

Chennai Weather Today, January 15

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 15

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 15

Kolkata Weather Today, January 15

Shimla Weather Today, January 15

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