Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday expressed confidence at NDA alliance's win in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivasan declared that only the NDA alliance can defeat the DMK government.

"NDA alliance is now being headed in Tamil Nadu by the AIADMK and holding alliance talks with every party, it is a collective effort. Of course, with Mr Edappadi's advice and guidance, everything would happen in Tamil Nadu. But even then, BJP leaders are also playing an active role in it...Only the NDA alliance can defeat the DMK government," said Srinivasan.

Along with Vanathi Srinivasan, Pattali Makkal Katchi chief Anbumani Ramadoss also expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections.

"We will form the government with a thumping majority...DMK won the last three elections because the opposition was fragmented, now we have a very good opposition under the AIADMK and more parties will also join us," A Ramadoss told reporters.

Earlier on January 7, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami announced the inclusion of Pattali Makkal Katchi in the state's National Democratic Alliance ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Addressing a press briefing in Chennai alongside PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, Palaniswami asserted that they are already in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and expressed the possibility of including more parties in their bloc.

"The PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, has also joined the NDA alliance; more parties are also expected to join the alliance. Our alliance is a victory alliance," Palaniswami told reporters.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified. The AIADMK-led NDA aims to reclaim power after 2021, despite its subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The AIADMK has also renewed its alliance with the BJP after severing ties in 2023. (ANI)

